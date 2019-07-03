Menu
LEARNING SKILLS: Dry Treat territory sales manager Nathan Walsh and Metro Tiles sales consultant Sheila Car with some of the products used at the tradies night.
Business

Local tradies learn new skills at workshop

by Monique Preston
3rd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
WHITSUNDAY tradies learned some new skills recently at a free workshop run by a Cannonvale business.

Tilers, pool builders and landscapers attended the night at Metro Tiles for product training by company Dry Treat Sealers.

Metro Tiles sales consultant Sheila Cars said the night was about training local tradies to seal tiles and stones to Dry Treat Sealers specifications.

Dry Treat territory sales manager Nathan Walsh conducted the session, teaching attendees about general sealing.

Mr Walsh said it was important, especially in areas such as the Whitsundays that had a lot of salt water pools, that tradies applied sealers correctly.

"Where salt water pools are popular... if you don't put the right sealer on, it can be destroyed in six months,” he said.

"It's important for tradies to learn new skills,” Miss Cars said.

"It's important to make sure things are sealed properly.

"In this sort of community it's so important to make sure people are doing the right thing. It's about working together.”

dry treat sealers metro tiles tradies night whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

