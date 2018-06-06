Local Whitsunday names feature in 100 Faces campaign

THE stunning scenery and unbeatable natural beauty of the Whitsundays has inspired many businesspeople to set up in the unique North Queensland location, and now two local businesses have been chosen to be part of a state-wide showcase of small businesses.

Brooke Ogden, who runs Brooke Miles Photography, Above and Below Photography and Your Queensland Wedding magazine and website, and Hayley and Neill Kennedy who started Salty Dog Sea Kayaking 21 years ago have been selected to be part of a new State Government initiative, 100 Faces of Small Business.

Local photographer Brooke Ogden, of Brooke Miles Photography. Matthew Newton

The 100 Faces of Small Business website was launched last week in Brisbane representing 17 industries and giving owners a platform to tell their inspiring stories and highlight their unique experiences for others to view over the next 12 months.

Ms Ogden said running her businesses had come "quite naturally” but had been a work in progress.

"I wouldn't say I've ever found it difficult, obviously you have challenges and ups and downs, but I do enjoy it,” she said.

Hayley Kennedy, of Salty Dog Sea Kayaking, was previously a pastry chef for 10 years when "one day my husband and I decided we wanted to do something completely different and opened the business”.

She said working in the region, where they couple now operate with more than 70 kayaks offering half and full-day tours, was "very rewarding”.

Mrs Kennedy was at the Monday night launch and said that as Cyclone Debbie had hit last year when the business was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary, they had instead been thrilled to be involved with 100 Faces of Small Business.

The initiative, which is highlighting that Queensland is home to more than 426,000 small businesses, aims to inspire others to start, grow and employ more staff for their own small business.