Local woman overcomes doubts to overcome Kokoda

The New Year's resolution of a courageous Bowen woman has been realised after successfully hiking the Kokoda Trail to raise funds for suicide awareness.

The achievement marked the culmination of a six-month journey for Bowen woman Sarah Bon, who took up the mammoth challenge in December last year.

Despite still nursing a few blisters and black toenails, Mrs Bon said her work was only just getting started.

"It was great, it was one of the best things I've ever done,” she said.

"I loved how I challenged myself because it was something that I'd never really done and learning how to get in a positive mindset has really helped me.”

Mrs Bon hiked 150kms over dense jungle and rugged terrain to conquer the 10-day challenge. She raised raised more than $15,000 which will be donated to the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.

But it didn't all go according to plan for the 42-year-old. After hitting a wall at the end of Day 2, doubt began to lay seeds in her mind heading into Day 3.

Struggling and with her heart rate through the roof, she would have no choice but to overcome them.

"I focused on the positives,” she said.

"I just decided I wouldn't look up and I would just chip away at it and that became my motto.”

With a renewed sense of confidence, Mrs Bon persevered and completed the trek days later. She said the journey gave her a new lease on life.

"It's put things into perspective for me,” she said.

"I'm a stressor and can be highly strung at times, but over there I found people had next to nothing and were really happy.

"I think here we over-complicate things, so I'd like to get back to a bit of simplicity in my own life and not stress so much.”

2018 marks ten years since she lost her nephew Peter due to complications of a failed suicide attempt.

Her next challenge will see her walk from Bowen to Cairns, giving talks to schools about suicide along the way. She said many people had stories to share.

"We'd like to get some support and sponsorship and spread the word to schools on suicide prevention and tell our family's story, she said.”

You can follow her journey by liking her Facebook group 'The Peter Project.'