Menu
Login
News

Local young-gun aims high after meeting heroes

INSPIRING TALENT: Jack Miller, Harry Maxwell, Max Whale and Kayden Downing in Proserpine last weekend.
INSPIRING TALENT: Jack Miller, Harry Maxwell, Max Whale and Kayden Downing in Proserpine last weekend.
Jessica Lamb
by

Motorsport: Cannonvale's home-grown Australian Champion has tasted what's possible and intends to take a full bite ahead of the Brisbane Cup.

The 16-year-old young gun wants to finish on the podium this weekend in the 20 lap main race, after rubbing shoulders with a few of his personal heroes and fellow Australian champions in a specially organised practise session for the Cup entrants last weekend in Proserpine.

Townsville's Jack Miller grew up riding local dirt tracks like Proserpine, and was back in Australia between testing before heading back to Europe on Wednesday.

"He's one of the people I look up to,” Maxwell said.

"Someone from up north, who no one knew about can get good and race overseas.”

Joining Maxwell was friend and rival Max Whale, 16, another current Australian champion is off to America in early March to ride full-time in the AMA professional flat track series.

Whale can also boast numerous hours raced at Proserpine coming up through the ranks.

Kawasaki Australia contracted rider Kayden Downing, another Townsville talen and current Australian champion who signed with Husqvania Australia for the 2018 season, made an appearance for the practise session.

All of this just worked to further inspire the Proserpine high-school student.

"It was great to talk to them on-on-one without the crowds which are normally at the racetrack,” he said,

"They gave me a benchmark, I felt within myself I could stick with them, I just have to push to get faster.”

For the future, that's exactly where Maxwell has his sights set- a speedway track overseas.

"I got some advice 'whatever you believe in, aim for it' which I intend to do,” he said.

"I have to thank my sponsors, parents and Kenny Warren for all his help throughout last year and this year.”

The riders reported they couldn't thank the Whitsunday Dirt Riders club enough for the opportunity to get some good quality laps in before the first big race meeting of the season.

Topics:  brisbane cup flattrack harry maxwell whitsunday dirt riders

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cannonvale house goes up in flames

Cannonvale house goes up in flames

RESIDENTS of Waite Creek Court in Cannonvale have rallied to aid of neighbours by fighting an out-of-control hose fire with garden hoses.

Court threats as controversial CBD development denied

Whitsunday Funerals and Crematorium's new premises on the corner of Shakespeare and Juliet Streets in Mackay..

Funeral owner to take the council to court over crematorium

Airshow to be part of runway dinner

DONE DEAL: Paul Bennett and airport owner Ross Armstrong shake hands over the new airshow deal for next year.

Airshow to be part of runway dinner.

Look out for the Whitsunday's rising motor sport star

Hunter Penhallurick at a test day at Phillip Island last month.

Local teen Hunter Penhallurick has been sponsored to race nationally

Local Partners