Local young-gun aims high after meeting heroes

Motorsport: Cannonvale's home-grown Australian Champion has tasted what's possible and intends to take a full bite ahead of the Brisbane Cup.

The 16-year-old young gun wants to finish on the podium this weekend in the 20 lap main race, after rubbing shoulders with a few of his personal heroes and fellow Australian champions in a specially organised practise session for the Cup entrants last weekend in Proserpine.

Townsville's Jack Miller grew up riding local dirt tracks like Proserpine, and was back in Australia between testing before heading back to Europe on Wednesday.

"He's one of the people I look up to,” Maxwell said.

"Someone from up north, who no one knew about can get good and race overseas.”

Joining Maxwell was friend and rival Max Whale, 16, another current Australian champion is off to America in early March to ride full-time in the AMA professional flat track series.

Whale can also boast numerous hours raced at Proserpine coming up through the ranks.

Kawasaki Australia contracted rider Kayden Downing, another Townsville talen and current Australian champion who signed with Husqvania Australia for the 2018 season, made an appearance for the practise session.

All of this just worked to further inspire the Proserpine high-school student.

"It was great to talk to them on-on-one without the crowds which are normally at the racetrack,” he said,

"They gave me a benchmark, I felt within myself I could stick with them, I just have to push to get faster.”

For the future, that's exactly where Maxwell has his sights set- a speedway track overseas.

"I got some advice 'whatever you believe in, aim for it' which I intend to do,” he said.

"I have to thank my sponsors, parents and Kenny Warren for all his help throughout last year and this year.”

The riders reported they couldn't thank the Whitsunday Dirt Riders club enough for the opportunity to get some good quality laps in before the first big race meeting of the season.