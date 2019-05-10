Locals dominate Hilly Half Marathon

The top performers at the annual Hilly Half Marathon held on Hamilton Island last Sunday.

The top performers at the annual Hilly Half Marathon held on Hamilton Island last Sunday. HAMILTON ISLAND PHOTOGRAPHY

ATHLETICS: Typically the gun fires and a runner will assert their will on a race and dictate the pace from the outset, but it was the philosophy of 'consistency over intensity' that saw Hamilton Island resident Brock Merchant take the title in the Financial Linx Hamilton Island Hilly Half Marathon.

There were several lead changes in the early going with fellow Island local Travis Clark and Brisbane-based Daniel Manning taking the risk early as the reluctant runners around them shied away from the early pace-making and Manning led at the end of the first 7km resort-based section.

The action over the next third defined the race, with the climb up to Passage Peak claiming a few unsuspecting victims, with Merchant and Mackay's Leon Ryan pushing through the field to emerge in front, but a mere three minutes separated the top six runners.

Ryan came at Merchant with some surges, but he held him at bay and the long descent from Resort Lookout to Coral Cove broke the back of the other contenders.

Maintaining his consistent effort, Merchant emerged from the bush for the final few hundred metres up by just 30 seconds, but enough to enjoy the finish chute and his first title in a fledgling running career.

Ryan hung on for second while Roland Henderson of Whitsunday Running Club, a regular at this event, scored himself his first ever podium finish.

For the women, it was Mackay's Kate Vella just ahead of Airlie Beach's Emma Thompson while another Hamilton Island local Shannon Dunbar rounded out the podium.

In fact, despite drawing a record field of over 250 runners across all events from around the nation, the Whitsunday locals fared particularly well with a number of individual and team category placings.

The runners from both Hamilton Island and the Whitsunday Running Club; resplendent in their club singlets, enjoyed a number of successes and celebrated in line with the Endurance Series mantra of 'race hard, recover harder'!

For Hamilton Island; Bryce Launay, Travis Clarke and Kathy McCarthy had wins while team Shred for NZ won the Open Female Team division with duo Kaira Biss and Georgia Davison.

For the 'mainlanders' it was Alex Falkenmire and evergreen Sylvie Thureau Martin who took the spoils in their respective categories and club team the Diehards won the mixed category.

The next event in the Hamilton Island Endurance Series is the Great Whitehaven Beach Run on June 23.

The event includes ferry transfers from either Port of Airlie or Hamilton Island with event partners Cruise Whitsundays.

Competitors have a choice of 5km, 10km and 21km distances as well as kid races.

The running season is now well and truly under way in the region with the Mackay Marina Run (June 2) and of course the Airlie Beach Running Festival (July 21) something to aim for, in addition to the weekly parkrun.