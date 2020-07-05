’Locals don’t swim there’: Diver killed in shark hotspot

Indian head on Fraser Island has seen a person attacked by a shark this afternoon Picture Supplied

AS a young man, Fraser Island resident David Anderson remembers looking down off the rocks at Indian Head and seeing a shark crossing the sand bank into a gutter.

It was as long as a four-wheel drive, parked nearby.

As it crossed he could see sand being churned up.

"It didn't worry about getting its belly scraped," he said.

His words came after a 36-year-old male diver from the Sunshine Coast was killed by a shark at Indian Head this afternoon.

For the island's locals, the eastern beaches are well-known shark hotspots and tourists are warned against swimming on the ocean side of the island.

Not only were sharks regularly spotted, there were also lots of deadly rips, Mr Anderson said.

He said it was unusual for someone to go into the water at Indian Head, but he could understand the temptation.

The waters in some parts looked inviting and sheltered, especially for visitors who didn't mind the cold water, he said.

Underneath the seemingly calm waters are hidden dangers.

"Sharks are commonly found around Indian Head, unfortunately," he said.

"Not too many locals swim and not too many swim in the ocean.

"If you do, it's in the shallows."

Mr Anderson remembers swimming with a group of friends in the shallows at Eastern Beach when the outline of a shark was spotted in the water.

"We back peddled out in a hurry," he said.

Mr Anderson said it was a horrible way for other tourists to learn a lesson, but the coverage of the incident might save other lives.