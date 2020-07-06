Locals drop more than $130K to support tourism

Mackay Tourism and Tourism Whitsundays launched the Mates' Rates campaign last month to encourage locals to holiday within the region this winter. Photo: Mackay Tourism

Mackay Tourism and Tourism Whitsundays launched the Mates' Rates campaign last month to encourage locals to holiday within the region this winter. Photo: Mackay Tourism

NORTH Queenslanders are digging deep and have dipped into their own pockets to help support the region’s tourism industry.

A combined marketing campaign by Mackay Tourism and Tourism Whitsundays offering discounted rates on accommodation and experiences for residents between Gladstone and Cairns has generated more than $130,000 in direct bookings for operators.

Booking statistics provided by Tourism Whitsunday show the Mates’ Rates campaign helped

drive 748 bookings valued at $136,594 in about a month.

This number, reported from the 30 of 70 operators involved, demonstrates only a snapshot of bookings, Tourism Whitsunday CEO Tash Wheeler said.

Ms Wheeler is faced with the challenge of helping bring the Whitsundays – one of Queensland’s most tourism-reliant areas – back from the brink after the devastating impacts of the coronavirus brought the region to a practical stand still.

She said she was thrilled with the results of the campaign.

“So many of our neighbouring areas know the Whitsundays and Mackay has some of the most spectacular scenery on the Queensland coast, and with incredible deals, they’re clearly feeling compelled to book and take advantage of a holiday in paradise this winter.” she said.

The ‘Mates’ Rates’ campaign generated more than 11,00 unique views to the website and pushed more than 7000 clicks through directly to operator pages.