Locals fascinated by Clipper Round the World Race yachts

DONT miss your last chance to take part in a guided tour of a Clipper 70 at Abell Point Marina.

Clipper Round the World Race crews until 7pm are onboard Visit Seattle talking to visitors and handing out merchandise.

Richard Leyland quit his job as an IT specialist in a London bank to join the Clipper race in Airlie Beach.

He said steady streams of people have been looking over the boat all afternoon and the Whitsunday community was showing a high level of interest in life aboard a Clipper ocean-going yacht.

Banking sector IT worker Richard Leyland is joining the Clipper Race in Airlie Beach. Peter Carruthers

"I don't think anyone has seen such a large fleet descending on them. We have got 11 boats, all 70 feet long," he said.

Leyland said a lot of questions we asked about life on board the vessels.

"People have been asking what is it like in heavy weather and how do you sleep and people have a general curiosity about what happens on such a large boat."

Mr Leyland said though it does seem cramped below decks only half of the 18 crew members are below at any one time, as there are two 12 hours watches.

Costing one million pounds to build the particular Clipper yachts at Abell Point Marina have already been around the world two and half times.

Alessia Hayes and Asher Leach from Mackay check out the navigation centre onboard Visit Seattle. Peter Carruthers

One more race in 2019-2020 and they will be retired.

Every five minutes Mr Leyland has been showing groups over Visit Seattle and estimated by the end of the day hundreds would have been given a tour of the ocean-going racers.

"People have been generally quite fascinated," he said.