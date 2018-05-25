Locals first to wed at iconic Funnel Bay

FIRST WEDDING: Whitsunday locals Casey Borellini and Finbar O'Flynn became the first couple to be married at Funnel Bay on Saturday.

THE royal wedding was not the only ground-breaking nuptial on the weekend.

Just hours before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, Whitsunday residents Casey Borellini and Finbar O'Flynn became the first couple to be married at the newly developed Funnel Bay.

Funnel Bay has been a favourite spot for a select few locals who knew about the hidden beach surrounded by national parks.

The area is now being developed for residential housing and units, with a view to also becoming the premier location for Whitsunday weddings.

But when groom-to-be Finbar suggested Funnel Bay for his upcoming wedding, his bride loved the idea but doubted that it would be possible.

"He chose Funnel Bay and had to convince me because I thought 'they won't let us have it there, no way',” Casey said.

"We both love the water and we grew up on the water so we wanted somewhere just like Funnel Bay for the wedding.”

The developer at Funnel Bay has created a botanic garden area in the gated community of The Beaches, making an ideal environment for a wedding.