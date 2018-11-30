Locals launch campaign to criminalise domestic violence

TAKING A STAND: Cathi Zanevra and Elizabeth Sargent are campaigning to change domestic violence to a criminal offence.

TAKING A STAND: Cathi Zanevra and Elizabeth Sargent are campaigning to change domestic violence to a criminal offence. Claudia Alp

A TEAM of women have stepped forward to challenge Queensland's domestic violence laws and make it clear: Enough is enough.

Last week, Whitsunday locals Elizabeth Sargent and Cathi Zanevra began their campaign to change legislation, thereby making domestic violence a criminal offence, which they said would allow police to protect victims more effectively.

Domestic violence is a civil issue covered by the Domestic and Family Violence Protection Act 2012 rather than the Criminal Code 1899.

The Criminal Code acknowledges choking, suffocation and strangulation in a domestic setting as criminal offences.

However the perpetrator cannot be charged and will not receive a criminal record in other acts of domestic violence without the victim's formal complaint.

Ms Sargent started a Change.org petition last week which had gathered more than 1,400 signatures as of Thursday (November 29).

A diagram showing the proposed changes to Domestic Violence. Contributed

Having spent ample time discussing domestic violence law with police officers and frontline workers, Ms Sargent said she was convinced one simple change could save lives.

"I see people who work in fields related to domestic violence getting destroyed by it because they're trying to help people day in and day out and they can't get a result,” she said.

"Sixty women have been killed as a result of domestic violence this year. Without a formal complaint the penalties for committing domestic violence are way less than if you were to attack a stranger in the street.

"These changes could save lives.”

Ms Sargent and Ms Zanevra are proposing legislation whereby police can charge domestic violence perpetrators with a criminal act, without a formal complaint.

On November 21, the pair met with Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan and Senator Anthony Chisholm to discuss how they could advance the proposal. Ms Zanevra said Ms Hassan, who volunteers after hours at the Samaritan House Domestic Violence Shelter in Mackay, would meet with them a second time this week.

While concerns have been raised as to whether the suggested change would make it easier to field false claims, Ms Sargent said this would not be the case.

"It won't be any easier to make a vindictive claim. The burden of proof in criminal cases is actually higher than in civil cases,” she said.

"We are not proposing to do away with Civil Domestic Violence Orders, simply giving police additional options with regard to more serious allegations of Domestic Violence.

"Part of being in a society is to speak up and be a voice for those who don't have one. That's what we're doing.”