Locals put on KO of a show

FIGHT NIGHT: Whitsunday's Tony Mulligan (right) got the crowd on their feet in a brutal muay thai battle against Townsville's Joseph Gabiloa.

BOXING/MMA: It might not have been the original plan, but it was still a stacked fight night with a big crowd at Jubilee Tavern on Saturday.

Featuring 10 fights on the night and a host of local Whitsunday Martial Arts fighters, it was an action-packed evening.

Many Whitsunday fighters made their debut on the night, including Trent Elson, Gavin Steele, Bec Weall, Josh Clark, Trev Ritchie and Tony Mulligan.

They were joined by the experience of Shaun Hughes, Blair Frew, Jake Algie and main event fighter Dan McCormack.

Both on debut and representing WMA, Gavin Steele and Trent Elson had the crowd right behind them, punching their hearts out in their 89kg boxing bout.

On debut, Tony Mulligan got the crowd on their feet in a brutal 77kg muay thai battle against Townsville's Joseph Gabiloa.

Blair Frew, Jake Algie and Trev Ritchie had their hands raised.

But perhaps the show stopper was Whitsunday's own Bec Weall, who dominated her hybrid, kickboxing/MMA/grappling bout in the only female fight on the night against Nicole Farrelly in her debut.

"It was unreal. I couldn't have asked for a better result,” she said.

"I actually had my original opponent pull out three days before the fight but Nicole's amazing to take the fight on three days' notice. It was like having the rug ripped out from under me when the original fighter pulled out after going through so much training.”

It wasn't a bad debut for a person who'd never officially stepped in the ring before.

"I started training at WMA about a year-and-a- half ago doing fitness in the mornings. When the fight night opportunity came up, I just jumped at it,” she said.

"I'm hoping to get put on another MMA card as soon as possible.”

To cap the night off, it was a local gun who fired as Dan McCormack took his record to 9-1 after dominating Townsville's Lachlan O'Shea in a decision win.

"It was a solid three rounds of two very technical fighters trying to find holes and gaps in each other's games,” Whitsunday Martial Art's Anton Zafir said.

"Dan was able to do a better job and was able to push the pace the full six minutes,” Zafir said.

The WMA trainer said he was happy with the results.

"I was very happy with what Dan Zealand and I pulled together. It was a great showing from us and from the community,” he said.