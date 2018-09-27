Locals rally against shark culling

PEACEFUL PROTEST: Georgia Major, fourth from left, rallies with supporters in protest of the shark cull.

ABOUT 40 people made their voices heard at a protest calling for an end to the culling of sharks in the Whitsundays.

Georgia Major, who organised the protest staged at Shingley Beach on Wednesday, said many people had take to social media to express their outrage about the cull and the barbaric nature of the drumlines installed in the wake of the two recent shark attacks at Cid Harbour.

"No one was doing anything about it,” Ms Major said.

"We hope to show everyone that as a whole, and obviously I can't speak on behalf of local individuals, but as a whole we don't support this.”

Andrew Mammers from Jubilee Pocket said the installation of baited hooks and the culling of sharks was a populist response.

"It's a government knee-jerk reaction where it doesn't need to happen,” he said.

"Without attacking anyone, the people that make that decision to bait are thinking about their own well-being more than anyone else.”

Alya Palmer from Airlie Beach was also among those who attended the protest.

"It just shouldn't be happening,” she said. "It's their home, we're the ones that go there.”

The protest attracted an estimated 40 people who gathered with signs, pickets and banners all bearing messages condemning the cull.

A large home-made cut-out of a shark also made an appearance and musician Josiah Samuel performed at what Ms Major said was a peaceful and relaxed protest.

Protesters were encouraged to dress in blue to show their unity and support against the cull.