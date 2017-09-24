Locals take a retail accolade

AIRLIE Beach's local go-to for trade, home builders, renovators and the commercial sector has been recognised for their hard work with a national award.

Beaumont Tiles has been titled one of the Australia-wide retailers' best stores, taking out the Winner of Outstanding Achievement Award for 2016/2017.

The award was announced at Beaumont Tiles national conference and awards in Sydney last week.

Airlie Beach Beaumont Tiles franchisee Michael Lee said the win reflected the commitment of a team that "loved coming to work and giving great service to help home owners' dreams come to life”.

"We have helped many new home owners, builders and renovators transform their house into a home they can be proud of,” he said.

SHOWROOM: Manager Annie Owen, Michael Lee, Samantha Gardener and Emma Maxwell.

"Our team of experts, all who live locally, want to ensure that everyone who walks in our doors are comfortable and happy with their choices.

"So, while we give our customers advice when they ask, we first and foremost listen to what they want.

"And can now also offer this level of service via our additional Beaumont Tiles store in Mackay.

"We also provide them with tools such as What's My Style, a virtual interior designer, that helps them find their own style and the products to match, and Scan and Play so they can see exactly what their tile choices look like in the room.”

Beaumont Tiles Trade team: Paul Green and Ryan Irwin

Beaumont Tiles managing director Bob Beaumont said his company was committed to being the best in the market by always aiming to offer Australia's best levels of customer service.

"Our customer philosophy runs across the people we employ, the technologies we deploy, the products we offer and the value we place on our customers,” he said.

"Airlie Beach regularly outperforms all other stores in service areas and receives great feedback from customers.

"It is this dedication to people and our brand that really sets them apart.”

Airlie Beach's store is locally owned and operated, which means customers can rest assured they are dealing with locals who care but also a company who is Australia's biggest retailer of tiles and bathroom ware with the power of 113 outlets country wide.

An innovative market leader, Beaumont Tiles buyers travel the globe to bring back the best in tile designs right to the Whitsundays doorstep.

The store is on the corner of William Murray Drive and Shute Harbour Road and is open 9am-5pm weekdays and 9am-12pm on Saturday.