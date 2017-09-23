Locals take out quality award

Lindsay Bates receives the the Ken and Nola Clark Perpetual Award for Quality Workmanship.

DRIVING through the one-way lane the visitor can not help but be surprised by the innovative design of a French inspired theme in this magnificent Mandalay home.

Judges at the Master Builders Awards in Mackay have awarded the Lindsay Bates Building, constructed home at 21 Stormvogel Dr, the best in the individual home in the $351,000 to $450,000 category.

Also at the Master Builders Awards, the Lindsay Bates Building team picked up their first major award in the Ken and Nola Clark Perpetual Award for Quality Workmanship.

Lindsay's wife Kim said her husband was not usually the quiet type.

Winners of the Master Builders Quality Workmanship Award, Lindsay Bates Building.

However, when the award was announced at the Mackay Convention Centre last month he was left "speechless at the microphone”.

"It was a wonderful surprise and we feel very honoured to be recognised from the judges for all our hard work,” Kim said.

"This major award is a reflection of all the elements of quality workmanship within the business from start to finish and we are very proud to be presented with a very special award.”

Lindsay Bates Building is a family owned and operated Whitsunday business that prides itself on quality workmanship and the perfect finish to all their builds.

Lindsay Bates Building has won the quality workmanship award for this Mandalay home.

The winning Mandalay home boasts a highly innovative design with a high degree of unique construction techniques that were used to create an art piece in every corner of the home.

Equally as inventive are the personally crafted exposed timber trusses to match.

As a lover of the outdoors the client intended to invite the outside in with large framed openings of glass louvres designed for natural light and air flow.

The overall attention to detail and warm timber finishes complement and soften the custom made industrial style handrails and personally hand crafted hardwood timber finished staircase.

The Mandalay home that won for Lindsay Bates Building.

Kim and Lindsay expressed great gratitude to their highly valued employees and subcontractors, family and friends for their ongoing love and support.

"Our clients, who give us the opportunity to create beautiful homes, and also the Master Builders for recognising all our hard work and quality workmanship.

"We had a great night, with great company and we are excited about doing it all again next year,” Kim said.