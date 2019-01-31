Locals unite in mass walk to celebrate the monsoon

ITS RAINING PARADISE: Wetsunday Walkers had a refreshing swim in the lagoon after their walk.

ITS RAINING PARADISE: Wetsunday Walkers had a refreshing swim in the lagoon after their walk. Georgia Simpson

UNITED in their quest to change the portrayal of the wet season, 100 people descended at Abell Point Marina to celebrate the monsoon at 7am on Thursday.

Fish D'vine co-owner Kevin Collins, was fed up with recycled footage of Cyclone Debbie being shown on television, every time a weather event happened in the Whitsundays.

Concerned with how the negative portrayal of the region affects tourism, Mr Collins took to social media to make change.

"Given that no good idea started with a diet coke, I was watching the tv and saw the old footage of Debbie, I had a bit of a Facebook rant and boom," he said.

WetsundayWeek was born, and locals rallied behind the initiative this morning, kicking off the week with a mass walk in the rain to Airlie Beach Lagoon.

Umbrellas and raincoats were banned, and The Walk in the Rain is just one of many public events that will play out in the area.

Corrine Jones from Airlie Beach was keen to get involved.

"We just need a positive attitude and we walk everyday anyway," she said.

The walked ended with a dip and a splash at Airlie Beach lagoon, and Piccolo Espresso Bar was set up to refuel walkers with hot drinks.

The WetsundayWeek Facebook has amassed over 600 likes in less than 48 hours and on Friday, Pina Coladas in the Rain will be celebrated at licensed venues throughout Airlie Beach.

Other events include a dance in the rain, and a male wet t-shirt competition and for full details regarding the events, head to the WetsundayWeek Facebook page.