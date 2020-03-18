LOCKDOWN: ‘Cold-like symptoms’ lead to nursing home closure

PROSERPINE Nursing Home has gone into lockdown as management makes a precautionary move to keep their residents safe.

The precaution comes as some residents exhibit cold-like symptoms, Proserpine Nursing Home general manager Troy Smith said.

He said although there was no diagnosed case of COVID-19 in the facility, the precaution had been put in place to protect residents.

“It’s a hard decision, and maybe we’re being overly cautious, but when we’re talking about our residents’ wellbeing we take it very seriously,” he said.

“We’ve decided as a precautionary measure to lockdown and make sure our residents are protected. The doctors have said it looks like a common cold though.

“We know this is concerning to some, but the feedback we’ve had is that families are happy to see this action happen to look after their loved ones. They understand why a lockdown is necessary.”

Mr Smith said it was unknown how long the lockdown would be, but after speaking to other aged-care facilities, he predicted there would likely be more intermittent lockdowns over the next six months.

“We might reopen Friday, or it could be longer, at this stage we are just going to play it by ear,” he said.

“Anyone that sneezes, we’re there at the moment. Our residents are the most important thing to us.”

Measures are being made to keep loved ones connected, with iPads being brought in for Skype and FaceTime calls.

“What we don’t want to do is isolate our residents, so we will make sure to keep them as connected as possible,” Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith asked any person who wished to visit the facility to postpone their visit.

He said if someone needed to come onsite, they must report to the administration office as there were currently strict infection control protocols in place.