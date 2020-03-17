Lockdowns considered in bid to keep Whitsunday elderly safe

WHITSUNDAY nursing homes are prepared for the coronavirus, with measures such as facility lockdowns ready to be implemented.

Elderly members of the community have been identified as some of the most at risk to contract COVID-19, raising concerns about the aged care industry.

Murroona Gardens director of nursing, Megan Murray, said the facility monitored advice from the health authorities daily to protect the health of residents, clients and staff.

She said the facility was closely following the advice of health authorities and it was “very likely” Murroona Gardens would move towards a facility lockdown soon to help protect its residents.

“Should this occur we will keep families informed and contact with family via Skype may be an alternative,” she said.

“There may be a need to dedicate an area for an ‘isolation bay’ and this may require temporary relocation of some residents.

“While this would be an inconvenience for those residents concerned, the containment of further spread would be our primary focus.

“In response to this pandemic situation many of our planned activities and outings may unfortunately be cancelled.

“In the event that we have an outbreak situation, isolation of unwell residents will occur and visiting the facility will be restricted.”

She said an increased focus on infection control education had commenced, with increased hand hygiene auditing, infection control practices and environmental cleaning across the Murroona Gardens community in place.

Proserpine Nursing Home general manager Troy Smith said the Proserpine aged care facility is in a “watch and act” mode of operation and following advice from health authorities.

He said staff have had additional training and education around the issue, as well as additional planning put in place in the case of an outbreak.

“All residents and relatives have been notified and we will let them know the current issue and updates as they come up,” he said.

“We consider our residents’ health the most important thing so we will do whatever we can to look after them.

“We’re following the advice from a number of different health departments and aged care quality standards on infection control, and minimising the impact on our residents.”

Mr Smith said there were currently no bans on visitors to the facility, but they would continue to monitor the situation and if there were any changes they would inform the community.

“We’ve had meetings and will fully follow our infection controls to protect the wellbeing of our residents,” he said.

Bolton Clarke, who own and manage Cunningham Villas, were contacted and declined to comment.