Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NRL Rd 25 - Raiders v Warriors
NRL Rd 25 - Raiders v Warriors
Rugby League

Locked in: Raiders re-sign Stuart on historic deal

by David Riccio
9th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Raiders have received a massive finals boost by re-signing Ricky Stuart until the end of 2023.

Off contract at the end of next season, Stuart can become the longest-serving coach in the proud club's history with a new three-year extension.

Canberra will announce Stuart's new deal, later today.

 

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

The deal will make Stuart a 10-year coach of the Raiders, pushing him past three-time premiership winner and nine-season coach Tim Sheens as Canberra's longest serving clipboard carrier.

More Stories

canberra raiders nrl ricky stuart
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    COLOUR POP: All the smiles and laughs from Colour Run

    premium_icon COLOUR POP: All the smiles and laughs from Colour Run

    Community Did you participate in the world's brightest fun run? Check out our gallery!

    Service to remember lives lost

    premium_icon Service to remember lives lost

    News Service to remember those who died by suicide.

    Fresh prospects: Explorer to hunt coal near Clermont

    premium_icon Fresh prospects: Explorer to hunt coal near Clermont

    Business Company granted additional exploration blocks

    'GOOD NEWS DAY': Bishop blesses new school buildings

    premium_icon 'GOOD NEWS DAY': Bishop blesses new school buildings

    Education School's new buildings officially opened.