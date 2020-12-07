Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NRL signing news: Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco extends contract
NRL signing news: Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco extends contract
Rugby League

Locked in: Tedesco confirms NRL future

7th Dec 2020 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The most-prized signature in the NRL is off the market after Sydney Roosters superstar James Tedesco finally inked a new deal.

The Blues and Kangaroos fullback has committed his future to the tricolours after signing a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2024.

The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield reported earlier this year that Tedesco was set to join the likes of Manly's Kangaroos half Daly Cherry-Evans and Gold Coast Titans recruit David Fifita as one of the highest paid players in the NRL.

"The Sydney Roosters is the best club in the world. We have the best teammates, best staff and best people," Tedesco said.

 

Roosters James Tedesco during the Penrith v Roosters NRL Qualifying Final at Panthers Stadium, Penrith. Picture: Brett Costello
Roosters James Tedesco during the Penrith v Roosters NRL Qualifying Final at Panthers Stadium, Penrith. Picture: Brett Costello

 

"We've had a lot of success over the last few years and I've played some of my best footy. I can't wait to make more memories."

Roosters coach Trent Robinson

"James is an integral member of our team, not just for the important role he plays on the field, but also for the important voice he is off the field as a senior member of our squad," said Robinson.

"We all love 'Teddy. He's a good person and it's great news that he will continue to play his role here at the Roosters in the coming years."

The Roosters earlier in the year locked up five-eighth Luke Keary, also on a new three-year deal.

Originally published as Locked in: Tedesco confirms NRL future

More Stories

Show More
james tedesco nrl rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Distillery next step as agave farm goes gangbusters

        Premium Content Distillery next step as agave farm goes gangbusters

        Business LONG READ: A farm south of Bowen will be home to our very own ‘distinctly Australian’ version of tequila.

        Ex-soldier fronts Bowen court over string of drug offences

        Premium Content Ex-soldier fronts Bowen court over string of drug offences

        Crime His charges included a crash six years ago when he was found with multiple drugs in...

        How a humble hall became a country town’s heart and soul

        Premium Content How a humble hall became a country town’s heart and soul

        People and Places ‘There were a lot of naysayers who said it was a massive undertaking and it’d never...

        16 things you missed at last week’s council meeting

        Premium Content 16 things you missed at last week’s council meeting

        News Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach traffic and Frog Rock reserve were all discussed around...