Lockyer cricketers eager to take chance presented to them

NEW BOUNDARIES: Shanley Neuendorf is looking forward to playing in the Harding-Madsen Shield.

NEW BOUNDARIES: Shanley Neuendorf is looking forward to playing in the Harding-Madsen Shield. Lachlan McIvor

CRICKET: Lockyer cricketers will get the opportunity to put their best foot forward and test themselves against a higher standard of competition this season.

The Lockyer Lightning will feature in the Harding-Madsen Shield for the first time, which will see them square up against some of the best sides from Ipswich and Toowoomba.

The one-day 50-over competition will get started in October and the 12 participating teams will be split into two pools of six.

The Lightning will have to advance to the finals in December if they want an opportunity to play against Ipswich comp heavyweights Laidley, who have been vying for the shield since the combined competition started two years ago.

Forest Hill captain Shanley Neuendorf wants the region's cricketers to take the chance presented to them.

The 26-year-old has led a young and tight-knit representative Lockyer side as they've become a dominant force in the Mitchell Shield over the past couple of years.

"We've got some pretty good talent around the area and it will be good for the growth (of cricket in the region),” Neuendorf said.

"Lockyer cricket has sort of been dying, so it might give a bit more incentive for the younger blokes if we're playing in a better comp.

"That's why we lose all the players, they always go somewhere else to better their cricket.”

Neuendorf expected the team to hold their own but knew it was only early days and getting a few wins under their belt in their debut season would be a good marker for success.

"I'm pretty confident with the talent we've got,” he said.

"We're all young and all want to be there and we're all pretty close mates as well.

"That always helps.”

Lockyer Cricket Association president Lance Pollock said it was common to lose talented players to clubs in Ipswich, Toowoomba and Brisbane.

"It's an opportunity to help us retain players in the Lockyer who might otherwise leave and play in other competitions,” Pollock said.

"We have lost quite a few players to Toowoomba this season... but you can't hold players back.”

The Lockyer Lightning will kickstart their Harding-Madsen Shield campaign against the South East Redbacks at Cahill Park on Saturday, October 6.