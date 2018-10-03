Menu
Login

Smoke alarms in houses
News

Lockyer Valley home destroyed in early morning fire

Tara Miko
by
3rd Oct 2018 8:00 AM

A HOME has been destroyed in an early morning fire in the Lockyer Valley.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to the Hill St home in Gatton about 4am.

On arrival, crews reported the single-storey wooden structure was "well alight", a QFES spokeswoman said.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus battled to bring the fire under control, reporting it was extinguished by 5.50am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were put on standby at the property and treated one person for burns to their feet.

A QAS spokesman said the person declined transport to hospital.

QFES fire investigators will return to the property later today in an effort to determine the cause of the blaze.

editors picks gatton house fire lockyer valley queensland fire and emergency services
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Burnups back-to-back awards joy

    Burnups back-to-back awards joy

    News HISTORY repeated for Burnups recently when the renowned local business collected back-to-back Furniture Court's Top Shop Awards.

    • 3rd Oct 2018 9:06 AM
    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    News Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    Have a say on Whitsundays brand

    Have a say on Whitsundays brand

    News Local residents encouraged to complete branding survey

    Local Partners