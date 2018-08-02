Menu
Login
A log truck on the road.
A log truck on the road. Contributed
News

Log truck mishap lands man in Gympie Hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
2nd Aug 2018 2:54 PM

A GLENWOOD man in his sixties was taken to Gympie Hospital today after a log fell off a truck and struck him on the head.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were first called to a location on Arborfour Rd at about 11:30am, treating the man for minor neck and shoulder injuries.

A QAS Media spokesman said the man was then taken to hospital in a stable condition to receive further treatment.

It's believed the truck was stationary at the time of the incident.

editors picks falcon glenwood gympie hospital gympie news gympie region head injuries hit in the head log truck truck accident
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    News LOCAL business Helibiz's charity helicopter safari has returned to the Whitsundays - and travelling with them a hefty cheque for the Dolly's Dream Foundation.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 4:00 PM
    A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore

    A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore

    News A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 3:17 PM
    Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Avenue

    Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Avenue

    News Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Av.

    Sea Shepherd flagship to make inaugural Whitsunday visit

    Sea Shepherd flagship to make inaugural Whitsunday visit

    News Sea Shepherd flagship to make inaugural Whitsunday visit.

    Local Partners