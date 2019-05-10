Anger as new Inland Rail map reveals route

Pub Lane at Greenbank where the track will be lowered so double stacked trains can get underneath.

AN interactive online map, which shows the Logan streets and areas under investigation for the proposed Inland Rail line, has drawn anger from hundreds of viewers.

Concerns about noise, coal dust and property values dropping are all raised and attached to the person's address on the map.

One concerned Hillcrest resident from Isaac Court, which is metres from the track, said he believed his quality of life, property value, family's health and mental health would be affected.

The blue investigation zone with the red marks showing where people have commented on the interactive map.

"When will you be in contact to acquire my property so I can live without the stress of this development?" he asked.

Inland Rail Queensland responded saying "at this time" there were no private land acquisitions required as part of the kagaru section of track.

A large number of questions and comments were concentrated around Hillcrest and Forestdale in a 5km-wide investigation band.

One parent said it was a disgrace to allow the line to pass near St Stephen's School and Algester State School.

Johnson Rd where the track will be lowered to allow double stacked trains underneath.

He said parents would be likely to send children to schools at Stretton, away from the possibility of any coal trains.

"I cannot fathom how this can be acceptable. Calamvale and Stretton Schools will be inundated with requests for out-of-catchment admissions."

Other issues raised included confusion over naming of passing or crossing loops on the track and the names of the bridges.

ARTC said naming conventions were for technical documents and maps.

Forestdale resident Suz Corbett said there was also concern about the ATRC's application to the Coordinator General, lodged three months ago without community consultation.

Mrs Corbett, a member of the Kagaru Community Consultative Committee, said the application was made without any input from the committee.

"We have no idea what the content of the application is," she said.

"We have previously asked for a copy but were told we had to wait until the Coordinator General responded with acceptance or refusal.

"We are concerned that, yet again, ARTC has failed to consult with the community."

She also said she was concerned about the way data from the map would be used.

Inland Rail said feedback would be used as part of an environmental report and feasibility design for the Kagaru to Acacia Ridge and Bromelton project.

The site also said the Kagaru to Acacia Ridge and Bromelton section of the track was an enhancement to sections of the existing Brisbane to Sydney rail line.

"A range of environmental investigations will be done to consider the potential affect (sic) of the project, including air quality," the site said.

"Monitors will be installed at select locations along the rail corridor to measure and collect baseline data.

"Information obtained will inform the final design of the project including any mitigation measures that may be required."

The Larapinta Loop which has caused confusion.

The Inland Rail Kagaru to Acacia Ridge and Bromelton (K2ARB) project will be 49km of new and existing track from Brisbane to Sydney.

Sections of the existing track will need to be upgraded to support the running of double stacked freight trains along the interstate route both south from Kagaru to Bromelton and north from Kagaru to Brisbane's major intermodal terminal at Acacia Ridge.

There are five bridges along the corridor where there is not enough clearance to support the running of double stacked trains.

To achieve the necessary clearance under bridges, track lowering is required at Beaudesert Road, Learoyd Road, Johnson Road, Middle Road and Pub Lane.

Two new crossing loops will be built at Larapinta and Kagaru, and the current crossing loops at Greenbank and Bromelton will be extended, to accommodate 1.8km length trains.

The map is at inlandrail.com.au/k2arb

THE NEXT MEETING OF THE K2ARB:

The next K2ARB Community Consultative Committee meeting is on Monday, May 14 at Algester sports Club at 41 Endiandra St, from 6pm to 8pm.