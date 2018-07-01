Logies red carpet 2018: The best and worst dressed celebs

Logies 2018: All the red carpet looks. Picture: AAP

Logies 2018: All the red carpet looks. Picture: AAP

SOME of the most famous faces on Australian TV are arriving on the red carpet for the 60th annual TV Week Logie Awards, held for the first time this year at The Star on the Gold Coast.

We'll have all the best, worst and weirdest (this is the Logies after all, at least one person gets it spectacularly wrong every year) looks from the celebs as they arrive - here's who we've spotted so far:

First up, the boldest look we've seen so far - Neighbours actress Olympia Valance's mammoth dress, looking like Gone With the Wind meets toilet roll doll:

Olympia Valance arrives at the 2018 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, July 1, 2018. REGI VARGHESE/AAP

In sparkly silver, is Sonia Kruger channelling her Strictly Ballroom years?

Sonia Kruger in shimmering silver. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Knuckle dusters, but make it fashion. Picture: AAP

Also in sparkling silver, The Voice Australia's Kelly Rowland:

Kelly Rowland arrives at the 2018 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, July 1, 2018. DAN PELED/AAP

Carrie Bickmore looks elegant in this Paolo Sebastian dress - complete with burgeoning baby bump:

Carrie Bickmore, pretty in pink. Picture: teninsider/Instagram

Newsreader Leila McKinnon has certainly let her hair down - we barely recognised her in this OTT (and rather fabulous) ensemble:

Leila McKinnon, where have you been hiding this Studio 54 disco diva? Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Gold Logie nominee Amanda Keller looks lovely in white:

Amanda Keller arrives at the 2018 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, July 1, 2018. DAN PELED/AAP

Actual Aussie icon Kerri-Anne Kennerley looks like a total boss, as usual:

Kerri-Anne Kennerley arrives at the Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, July 1, 2018. DAN PELED/AAP

Also in red, Gold Logie favourite Tracy Grimshaw:

Tracy Grimshaw arrives at the 2018 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, July 1, 2018. REGI VARGHESE/AAP

Bachelor Matty J and girlfriend Laura Byrne make a very cute couple:

We’re getting slight wait staff vibes from the white tux but he just about pulls it off. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Erin Holland looked glam - but we can't help but wonder how practical those big puffy sleeves are going to be when it comes time to, say, eat dinner or visit the bathroom:

Stunning dress, Erin Holland, but how will you eat dinner with those puffy ruffled sleeves? Picture: AAP



While getting ready, Project star Lisa Wilkinson offered up a candid look at her pre-red carpet self.

"And so the #Logies red carpet construction job begins...with an eye mask. But ladies, this is the real me. No makeup. Just remember, everything you see from here is all smoke and mirrors," she wrote.

Lisa's opted for an unusual Andrew Gn dress, adorned with a whole lot of flowery emebellishments:

Lisa Wilkionson arrives at the 2018 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, July 1, 2018. REGI VARGHESE/AAP

Miranda Tapsell's dress appears licorice allsort-inspired:

Miranda Tapsell arrives at the 2018 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, July 1, 2018. DAN PELED/AAP

Asher Keddie looks gorgeous - and curvaceous - in this figure-hugging dress: