Lonely house the most-isolated in the world

This tiny white speck is considered to be the most-isolated house in the world and it’s shrouded in mystery, fuelling theories about a dark past.

If you're looking to get away from everything in the new year, then look no further than the world's loneliest house, which has sat empty on a small deserted island for almost 100 years.

Pictures recently emerged of the single white building perched on the side of a green hill on Ellidaey, a tiny island south of Iceland.

Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, the picturesque site - which is the most northeastern of the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago cluster and completely exposed to the elements - was home to a handful of families, according to The Sun.

However, in the 1930s the few remaining residents upped sticks and moved to the mainland in search of a better life.

Since then, the remote island has been completely deserted and the lone house has sparked a number of theories - some wackier than others.

The lonely building is on Ellidaey, a tiny island south of Iceland.

One rumour is that it was built by an eccentric billionaire who planned to retreat to Ellidaey in the event of a zombie apocalypse.

Others suggested it was the property of a fanatically religious hermit.

It was even speculated at one point that singing sensation Bjork owned the strange house and was even in negotiations with the government to buy the island.

The island sits south of Iceland and is completely exposed to the elements. Picture: Google Maps

Sadly, the reality is far less exciting.

The island itself is populated with flocks of puffin which feast on the abundant supply of fish in the waters below, and the white house is actually a lodge constructed by the Ellidaey Hunting Association.

Despite puffins being an endangered species, they are not protected in Iceland and it is not illegal to hunt them. Last year, The Independentreported that trophy hunters were killing up to 100 puffins at a time on organised tours of the Nordic nation, with some trips costing up to $5,000 (£3000)

The house is actually a hunting lodge.

To make hunting trips easier, the group built the house as a base, which features a sauna fed off a rainwater collection system.

Although it looks idyllic, a lodge in the middle of nowhere has its draw backs.

There is no electricity, running water or indoor plumbing - but it does boast amazing views of stunning natural beauty which make up for that.

The island is also listed as a nature reserve and protected area, as it is a major nesting area for storm petrels and other sea birds.

Tour companies offer day trips for tourists wanting to take in the spectacular sights the location has to offer.

