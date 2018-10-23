Red Centre ranked among planet’s top spots

Sunset with dramatic clouds over the domes of Kata Tjuta rocks in the Australian desert.

THE Red Centre has been listed as one of the top 10 must visit regions in the world by travel bible Lonely Planet.

The region came in at number four on the list behind Piedmont in Italy, the Catskills in the USA and Northern Peru.

"At the spiritual heart of Australia's Red Centre is the country's most recognised natural wonder, Uluru," Lonely Planet says.

"In 2019, this sacred site is finally closing to climbers, almost 150 years after explorers decided to 'conquer the rock'.

"Instead, visitors will find that this World Heritage site - recognised for its outstanding natural and cultural values - conquers them.

Regions from Scotland's Highlands and Islands, the Russian Far East, Gujarat in India, Manitoba in Canada, Normandy in France and Elqui Valley in Chile rounded out the top 10.

Sunrise at Uluru from the sunset viewing carpark. Picture: Mitchell Cox /Tourism NT

Litchfield National Park was also been listed as number three in the Best New Openings category following work to make the park more accessible.

"The most visited park in Australia's Top End, Litchfield is about to undergo extensive improvements to make it even more attractive to visitors seeking adventure. In total, there will be five new swimming spots, at least three new campgrounds and new routes for both mountain biking and 4WDs."

Lonely Planet's Top 10 Regions for 2019 are:

1. Piedmont, Italy

2. The Catskills, USA

3. Northern Peru

4. The Red Centre, Australia

5. Scotland's Highlands and Islands

6. Russian Far East

7. Gujarat, India

8. Manitoba, Canada

9. Normandy, France

10. Elqui Valley, Chile