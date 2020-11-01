‘Long and very loud’: Tornadoes hit twice in Gympie region

Trees and power lines were brought down across the region and hail damage is yet to be tallied following a night of wild weather that washed away Halloween plans and upstaged the state election.

Trees and power lines were brought down across the Gympie region and hail damage is yet to be tallied following a night of wild weather that washed away Halloween plans and upstaged the state election.

Giant hail fell at Gunalda and Woolooga, where caravans, tents and cars were damaged, and most parts of the region experienced multiple hail storms, with hail of varying but mostly smaller and less destructive size.

There were two reports of possible tornadoes in some of the supercells and multiple photos of a strange orange sky - a photo of a 'funnel', possibly a tornado, at Goomboorian was posted on Facebook and another 'tornado' was reported to have ripped out power lines and snapped trees near Kandanga and Imbil.

Many homes and businesses are still without power this morning, including almost 500 at Boreen Point, 84 at Canina, Goomboorian, North Deep Creek, Ross Creek and Veteran, 122 at Calico Creek, Langshaw and Mooloo, three at Kandanga, five at Tuckekoi, 141 at Cooran, Federal and Pomona, another eight at Pinbarren, Pomona, 11 at Imbil, 365 at Belli Park, Black Mountain, Carters Ridge and Federal.

Power lines were also brought down at Diggings Road in the Mary Valley, in Pomona, and at Cootharaba.

At Woolooga, Antisk Atma posted on Facebook: "And they just continued to get bigger. A wave of storms. Two with heavy hail. First one was heavy. Long and very loud at Woolooga."

Goomeri had 'moments of heavy rain, with lightning and thunder, but only pea size hail'.

The rain added to a beautiful week of rain for the parched region, with the biggest falls on Saturday occuring at Brooyar, which got an official 71mm, Sexton got 39mm on Saturday, Goomboorian 38mm, Cooran 40mm, Gympie 34mm, Cedar Pocket Dam 29mm, Kandanga and Dagun 35mm, Kenilworth 40mm, and Kin Kin 39mm.

That will be the last of the storms and rain for the immediate future, withe the BoM predicting a mostly fine and hot week ahead, Gympie building up to 36C on Thursday.