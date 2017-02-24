Long-awaited Rufus arrives

SEND OFF: Rufus wraps up their Full Bloom tour in Airlie Beach on Sunday.

THE long wait is almost over.

ARIA award-winning, Sydney-based, electro dance trio Rufus wraps up their 'Full Bloom' regional tour at Airlie Beach's Magnums this Sunday.

The Rufus group, consisting of James Hunt, vocalist/guitarist Tyrone Lindqvist and keyboardist Jon George have reached their peak, describing their 'skyrocketing success'.

"When we started writing music we weren't doing it to be successful; it wasn't our end goal,” Hunt said.

"Once we put our first record out and things started to skyrocket, we started to really be aware of how crazy this ride was and be grateful for it.

"We are constantly setting little goals for ourselves and if we happen to achieve those goals, it's a really nice feeling.”

The tour, featuring their second album 'Bloom', built on the exceptional following they established after their dramatic entrance to the electronic-dance music scene.

The album debuted as the number one spot on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2016.

Two of the album's lead singles 'You Were Right' and 'Like an Animal' made the Hottest 100 of 2015, ranked number 12 and 28 respectively.

The link that binds the dynamic trio together is their passion and collective taste in quality music.

"The strongest thing that unites us is the artists we all agree on and relate to in a way. We can bond over these artists that we love,” Hunt said.

"We were really inspired by that whole cross-spectrum of things and we kind of just made music ever since.”

After kicking off in the Gold Coast, Rufus has already touched down in the Sunshine Coast, Wollongong, Newcastle, Wodonga, Geelong, Margaret River and Rottnest.

Opportunities like this don't come often, so be sure to book tickets and catch the finale of the Full Bloom tour at Airlie Beach Magnums this Sunday.

TOUCH DOWN

What: Rufus Full Bloom tour

When: Sunday, February 26

Where: Magnums Hotel

Tickets: moshtix.com.au