Long-awaited Shute Harbour reconstruction just weeks away

ACTIVITY will start at the Shute Harbour Terminal today in preparation for the reconstruction of the facility, which is due to commence on January 20.

The $54.5 million restoration project will see a complete rebuild of the seawall, terminal, pontoons and carpark at the Shute Harbour marine facility, which was destroyed by Cyclone Debbie almost three years ago.

Access to the Shute Harbour area will be restricted to existing ferry operations and small tourism operators from January 20 and the existing boat ramp and fishing pontoon will be closed.

During construction, the offline time for Shute Harbour ferry use will stand at about five weeks.

This was reduced from the original expected cease in operation of five months following a public petition that garnered 535 signatories.

The $35 million construction tender for the rebuild of Shute Harbour terminal and seawall was awarded to Vassallo Constructions Pty Ltd in November.

The final design will feature a two-floor terminal with views over the water, cafe facilities, a new carpark, new public amenities, landscaping and three finger pontoon jetties, including a designated recreational fishing pontoon and fuel facilities on the other two pontoons.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the design had provided a modern facility that would be both a functional space for operators and an iconic destination for visitors.

“The new facility will bring Shute Harbour back to life and create more opportunities for tourism and commercial investment,” he said.

“The design also cleverly incorporates some of the history and legacy of the old facility, with timber recycled from the demolished jetties to be used in the facade of the new terminal building.

“The new terminal has been designed with future expansion and opportunity in mind, so council can continue to grow the facility if needs change in the future.”

