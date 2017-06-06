Long Island catwalk disappeared

The Long Island catwalk has not been seen since April 18.

POLICE are investigating the mystery of the disappearing catwalk at Long Island.

Following Cyclone Debbie, the structure was dislodged and pushed onto the beach between Long Island and Palm Bay Resort.

It was last seen at the location (pictured) on April 18 - three weeks after the cyclone struck.

Police believe only specialised equipment could have moved it from its former location and are treating the matter as a theft.

It is described as an aluminium structure 20 metres in length with a wooden floorboard and blue carpeting.

Anyone with information should call Whitsunday Police Station on 4948 8888.