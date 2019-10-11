Long-time league lover urges women to back Brahmans squad

The Whitsunday Brahmans are calling out for more players to make a senior women's team for the 2020 Mackay District Rugby League season.

WATCHING women's sport boom across the nation has given devoted footy player Karla Crossley a glimpse at the potential for the next generation, and now she is urging the Whitsundays to get in on the action.

The Whitsunday Brahmans aim to fill a women's team for the 2020 Mackay District Rugby League season and are putting the call out for more players to sign up.

Crossley, from Proserpine, has pulled on the Brahmans jersey for her home team in the past and is hoping to relive the experience next season.

She first joined the Brahmans almost 10 years ago, so Crossley's commitment to the sport runs deep.

She even travelled to play for Mackay teams when the Whitsundays couldn't get the numbers for a team of its own.

Her passion for the game is only outdone by her love for the friendships and camaraderie the sport continues to provide her.

"What makes the game worth playing for me is the friendships I have made,” Crossley said.

"It's not only time to yourself, but also time to build great friendships with other women and women of all different ages and all walks of like who have come from anywhere and everywhere.”

Providing young girls with a pathway to continue with rugby league is a motivating factor for Crossley and the club to continue to field a senior's women's team.

"In this traditionally male-dominated sport it is important for younger girls to see there is an avenue for progression with the Brahmans, especially now that juniors is becoming more popular,” Crossley said.

"Women's rugby league is just booming.

"There's the NRL competition now and women played under the State of Origin banner for the first time this year and I believe in time women's footy will be televised and played just as much as the men.”

In a sport like league the importance of loyal teammates comes to the forefront, where tackling and running head-on into the opposition are large components of the game.

Crossley said the contact element of the sport shouldn't be feared, as training provided all the preparation needed for learning how to take a hit.

"There is 13 of you out on the field and that's all you've got so you have to have each other's back,” she said.

"The contact level in the sport isn't as scary as it may seem, and that's what training is for.

"You get your feel for contact at training and that helps you learn how to tackle properly and also how to get tackled to prevent injury.”

DETAILS

The Brahmans are looking for expressions of interest for coaches, referees and players.

For more information, call Mick Malone on 0407 451 956 or email mickmarlenemalone@bigpond.com, or call Marlene Malone on 0419 708 215.