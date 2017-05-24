Long wait is leaving resident in the dark

WAITING GAME: Oscar, Bel and Matilda Gater are awaiting insurance work at their Wilson's Beach home.

"WE ARE the forgotten people."

This is the view of Wilson's Beach resident Bel Gater who has been literally left in the dark with respect to her cyclone insurance claim.

An electrical circuit problem has restricted power to one side of her home and if the problem isn't fixed soon the power could be completely disconnected.

"We got a defect notice on half of the house from Ergon and when the Ergon guy rang me he gave me six months to fix it," Ms Gator said.

"We are at the eight week mark so Ergon could potentially cut us off because we haven't had anyone here to fix it.

"The big thing is there is no transparency and the insurance company can't give us time-frames and we don't know what is going on."

Ms Gater's kids Matilda and Oscar have also been forced to sleep in the lounge room due to significant flood damage caused to their rooms.

Ms Gater said damage caused to the house down pipes was a particularly high priority job as the property relied on tank water.

"We can't spend so much money fixing something when it's the insurance company's responsibility," she said.

Ms Gater said others were in the same boat, noting 95% of Wilson's Beach houses experienced extensive flooding in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

Ms Gater did not reveal her insurance company as she did not want anything to negatively affect her application.

However, not everyone in the Whitsundays is jumping through insurance hoops.

Cannonvale resident Denise Norder said she was impressed by the prompt response provided by Suncorp in relation to her claim.

"We had an assessor come out approximately four days after the claim was made by us to Suncorp and the assessors were really helpful and respectful of the damage and did a thorough check of the house to make sure nothing was overlooked," Ms Norder said.

"The scope off works came through within a week of the assessor coming (but) we didn't want to go ahead with it because we are very busy and don't need the disruption of moving out of the house so a cash payment was organised for a later date."

Airlie Beach Councillor Jan Clifford encouraged anyone who was having a hard time with their insurance company to get on the phone.

"There is sometimes a bit of miscommunication, if you haven't heard anything ring up and find out what's happening," she said.