Menu
Login
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
News

Fire destroys landmark Queensland pub

by Talisa Eley and AAP
15th Jun 2018 7:21 AM

A LANDMARK Queensland pub has been destroyed by fire.

Longreach police inspector Mark Henderson said the Lyceum Hotel, in Longreach in the state's central west, had been completely gutted when authorities arrived around 8.15pm last night but no one was injured and adjoining properties were not damaged.

 

The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter

 

The hotel had been closed for several months and he believed it was up for sale, Insp Henderson told Queensland Country Life.

"Fire investigators and scientific personnel from Brisbane will be coming out to investigate the circumstances," he said.

The Lyceum Hotel ablaze last night. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The Lyceum Hotel ablaze last night. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
editors picks fire hotel longreach

Top Stories

    Teen left his mark on tattooist

    Teen left his mark on tattooist

    News HIGH cancer statistics indicate all of us have been touched by cancer at some point in our lives, whether it be our own battle or that of a loved one.

    Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost

    Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost

    News Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost.

    Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters

    Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters

    News Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters.

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    News Phil Emmanuel has been awarded a OAM

    Local Partners