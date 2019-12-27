Look after your mates this New Year’s Eve

Whitsunday Police are urging revellers to stay safe on New Year’s Eve and look after their mates.

LOOK after your mates is the message police are sending out this New Year’s Eve.

With the festive season continuing into the new year, police are urging revellers to show tolerance.

“With New Year coming up, a lot of people will be out in town,” Sergeant Simon Walter said.

“So exercise patience and tolerance, and look after your mates who are drunk, especially younger ones who are maybe drinking for the first time.

“Be safe, don’t leave your drink unattended – if you’re away from your drink for any length of time throw it away and get another one - and definitely don’t go swimming if you’ve been drinking.

“Water and alcohol do not mix.”