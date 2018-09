Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

THE finalists have been decided for Australia's richest drawing prize, the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award, and 57 artworks have made the cut.

Take an exclusive look at some of the country's best drawers as they compete for the $30,000 first prize to be announced at the Grafton Regional Gallery next month.

