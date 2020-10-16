Look inside one of the top rated holiday homes in Australia

202 Frangipani on the Beach is one of two Queensland properties in the running for the Stayz Holiday Home of the Year. Picture: Neil Piddick

WITH views over the iconic Catseye Beach and spacious outdoor dining with a front-row seat for sunset, it’s no wonder 202 Frangipani on the Beach is among the most booked and best reviewed holiday homes this year.

Stayz today revealed the national shortlist for its annual Holiday Homes of the Year Awards, which showcase the most popular holiday properties across Australia.

The Hamilton Island property was one of two Queensland accommodations to make the cut with the overall winner set to be announced next week.

The Hamilton Island apartment features views over Catseye Beach. Picture: Neil Piddick

The two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment is popular with families chasing a resort experience minus the crowds.

The self-contained space has five-star facilities just a stone’s throw away alongside its own large outdoor dining area and barbecue.

An eye for detail helped this property secure a spot in the top 20 and includes safety latches for little ones, XBOX, sound system, coffee machine, Austar cable TV and a bottle of champagne for anyone who stays seven nights or more.

The self-contained space has five-star facilities just a stone's throw away alongside its own large outdoor dining area and barbecue. Picture: Neil Piddick

The property also has its very own four-seater electric golf buggy so guests can explore the island.

Of the properties listed, 95 per cent could be found in regional Australia or outside the city centre.

Stayz travel expert Simone Scoppa said this shed some positive light for accommodation owners and tourism operators after what had been a difficult year for tourism.

“From Tasmania to the Whitsundays, the shortlist reinforces that now is the time to explore our own backyard and take in Australia’s cities, bush and beach,” she said.

“The September school holidays and October long weekend were some of our busiest as Aussies turn to holiday homes to be with loved ones in their own family bubble.”

The other sunny state finalist was a wood cabin which sits beneath the forest canopy at the base of Kenilworth Bluff on the outskirts of Kenilworth.