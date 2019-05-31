Look out for these planes in the skies today

A C-17A Globemaster, which will be in the skies above the Whitsundays doing training today.

A PAIR of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17A Globemasters will conduct low-level formation flying training across Queensland today.

Departing from RAAF Base Amberley west of Brisbane at 10.00am, the aircraft will fly in the local area before conducting air-to-air refuelling training with a KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport off the coast of Queensland.

The pair of Globemasters will then descend to low level and operate in the vicinity of the following communities:

* 12.50pm Tully Heads

* 1pm Wallaman Falls

* 1.05pm West / South Ingham area

* 1.35pm Alva Beach

* 1.40pm Bowen

* 1.55pm Airlie Beach/Whitsundays area

The Globemasters will operate down to an altitude of 90m above ground level remaining 600m laterally clear of any obstacle. All timings given are approximate, and may be subject to change due to weather, air traffic control, or operational availability.

All efforts will be undertaken to ensure the aircraft remain away from built-up areas.

While Globemaster crews often train using ground-based simulators, the mission on Friday will ensure these personnel are proficient in flying complex missions.

The RAAF operates a fleet of eight C-17A Globemasters, which provides strategic airlift support to the Australian Defence Force. These aircraft are also capable of aerial delivery of cargo and personnel by parachute.

The Globemaster fleet is often used in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, evidenced in 2019 by their support to communities following floods and cyclones in Queensland.