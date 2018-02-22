Looking back on Daydream Island as reconstruction begins

The iconic Daydream Island in the Whitsundays before Cyclone Debbie hit.

THE reconstruction at Daydream Island, after the destruction of the resort by the power of Cyclone Debbie, is under way.

Earlier this month the resort announced it was on track to reopen in September and a sneak preview of a completed room was posted to entice future visitors.

Director of sales and marketing Jason Heron said the "mock room” was a taste of what is to come and effectively the resort would have a brand new feel when it opened.

Samuel Thumpston remembers working on Daydream Island for two years and having some all nighters This photo was one of his favourite sunrises with friends Lauren and Travis.

The resort is now taking bookings from September 29 which can be made by emailing reservations@day dreamisland.com.

Earlier this month moderators of the Daydream Island Resort and Spa Facebook page were overwhelmed when they put out a call for previous visitors to share their island memories.

Mr Heron said he was very pleased at the high level of engagement from island visitors.

"They really love the island,” he said.

"They are so engaged and happy to give use feedback and tell their stories.”

Spending Angela Sammut's 40th birthday with her partner who is now her husband. "Devastated we could not return for our booked honeymoon in July!"

One such story is told by Angela Sammut who took time off from a high-stress job in the banking sector to live it up on Daydream for her 40th birthday in 2015.

"It was super relaxing,” she said. "We had the best time, no stress no phone.

"We loved it so much we booked our honeymoon there in July last year but, because of the cyclone, we had to stay on Hamilton Island instead.

"It was our first holiday together and it happened to be my 40th so it had special significance.”

Ms Sammut and her husband are planning a trip back to the island when it opens in seven months' time.

"We have been watching the updates and are keen to get back up there.”

Celebrating Alana Perish's mum and dads 50th wedding anniversary and mums 70th at Daydream Island in October 2017.

Mr Heron said the room fitout was under way and there would be a new bar and self contained bathrooms at Lovers Cove on the western side of the island.

The feeding of wild fish has been ongoing since the cyclone hit and Mr Heron said he expected the marine wildlife would be waiting to greet the first visitors back to the island in September.