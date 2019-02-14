Looking for a proposal spot

BE MINE VALENTINE: Will you be asking the big question on February 14?

AN EXTRAVAGANT box of chocolates or a dozen long-stemmed red roses usually does the trick on Valentine's Day.

But if you're thinking of adding a profession of eternal love and an engagement ring into the mix, what better place to bend the knee than the Whitsundays?

A popular proposal destination, the Whitsundays boasts pure white sandy beaches, crystal clear water and a tropical paradise backdrop for that extra-special day.

Here, in no particular order, are Tourism Whitsundays's top Whitsunday proposal spots:

Heart Reef

Obviously! This little corner of paradise has been earmarked for its natural tribute to romance.

So why not fly over the world-renowned Heart Reef while promising your heart to another for life?

Take a once in a lifetime helicopter flight over Heart Reef and enjoy an afternoon of snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef before whipping out the champagne and asking the big question.

Lake Proserpine at sunset

Golden rays meeting the still waters of Lake Proserpine make it a local favourite spot for some of the best sunsets in the Whitsundays.

Impress your loved one with your fishing and cooking skills - how can they say no after whipping up a freshly cooked barramundi dinner?

Don't forget to pack the champers and get on bended knee.

Tuk Tuk

Sit back, relax and take in the sights and sounds of Airlie Beach.

Let the tuktuks guide you around on a progressive dinner, enjoying food and drinks at some of Airlie's best bars and restaurants.

Don't be the only one sweating...

Whitehaven/Hill Inlet

Take the special someone in your life on a walk along the world-famous Whitehaven Beach and drop to one knee on the softest, whitest silica sand in the world.

Or take in the breathtaking views over Whitehaven and Hill Inlet on an easy bush walk before taking a knee at the lookout to ask the biggest question of your life.

What a story to tell the grandchildren!

One Tree Hill

For some of the most scenic views of the Whitsunday Islands, head over to Hamilton Island, grab a buggy and drive up to One Tree Hill.

Distract your loved one with incredible views and they'll never see the ring coming!

Rose Bay Beach

A rose for a rose!

Rose Bay in Bowen has some of the most spectacular secluded spots to pop the question.

Have your special question written in the sand and surprise them with the ultimate declaration of love!

Bareboating / Sailing The Whitsundays

Make a weekend celebration out of your new engagement!

Ask your loved one the big question while sitting on the back deck, taking in all the colours of a beautiful Whitsunday sunset.

Best part - there's no phone service, so you don't have to compete with the ring selfie for attention.

Cedar Creek Falls

This hidden gem is nestled in the Conway National Park.

Climb to the top of the falls for a locals-only spa, then walk back down for a special private picnic on the rocks before pulling out a rock of your own to get the big YES.

Hydeaway Bay

Surprise that special person in your life with a short drive out of Airlie Beach to the secluded Whitsundays beach of Hydeaway Bay.

Truly one of the most magical spots to catch a warm Whitsundays beach sunset.

Sunset cruise

Sunset on Whitsunday waters - what a magical way to start your forever!

Organise a special sunset cruise for the lucky person in your life, then, while watching the sun dip behind the Whitsunday islands, drop to one knee and ask the question you've been dying to ask!

Island Resort

Picture this: A warm tropical island paradise, you and your someone special, rose petals on the bed, drinks on arrival and a big ring...

I'd say yes!