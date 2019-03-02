Looking to back a winner at Bowen today

REGIONAL editor Gregor Mactaggart, a keen form student, runs his eye over today's Bowen TAB meeting in a bid to find you a winner.

Race 1 - 12.58pm: KOORELAH FARMS QTIS JEWEL QUALIFIER TWO-YEARS-OLD HANDICAP (1200m).

On paper looks two hopes following the scratching of Kick Ons who I would have made a good case for. Going with Red Satin on top. She won well at Rockhampton to do and think the Central Queensland two-year-old form is slightly stronger than North Queensland. Would love jockey Justin Stanley to sit off likely leader Mt Peter Miss and power away late. Lady Yendor is the odds-on favourite and has won two of her four starts (Townsville and Mackay).

SUGGESTED BET: Win 3 (Red Satin), Quinella 1-3.

Race 2 - QUEENS BEACH HOTEL MAIDEN HANDICAP (1200m).

Going with the former Albury trained galloper Going In Style to make a winning start to life in North Queensland. Was placed five of 10 starts and any repeat of the Riverina runs would take beating. Liked the run of Written Image at Mackay last week and from gate one will be in it for a long way. Vehement is tied to Written Image, while Linnet Moon does come from an astute stable and could well be the knockout hope.

SUGGESTED BET: Win 1 (Going In Style), Boxed Trifecta 1-3-5-6.

Race 3 - BURDEKIN VETERINARY SERVICES OPEN HANDICAP (1000m).

Speed map looks a hot one and for that reason I've plumped with Cyclone Topgirl. She is a smart filly and this her litmus test in Open company, but Allround Glory, Confronting and More Than A Song are all adept at leading. If they all chip away at one another, then feel she could pounce when it matters. Stablemate Allround Glory is proven in this company and comes off last-start Mackay win. Confronting drops back 1250-1000, but racing well without landing a telling blow. More Than A Song a grand campaigner and did a great job to score over 1200 at Townsville last time out.

SUGGESTED BET: Each-way 4 (Cyclone Topgirl). Boxed First 4: 1-2-3-4.

Race 4 - INDUSTRIAL FIRE SERVICES QTIS THREE-YEARS-OLD MAIDEN HANDICAP (1280m).

Usual like a horse coming back in distance at this kind of trip, but the question is whether Despirito will be too dour coming back from a 1625 run at Toowoomba last time out. Been placed eight of 11 without landing that first success and has seen more of the state than Ludwig Leichhardt. Beyoncneigh comes off a sixth in a 1350 Doomben maiden and will appreciate a sharp drop in class. Lanzoffany is ticking along well and warrants attention, while can make a case for home tracker Way of the Dragon.

SUGGESTED BET: Each-way 4 (Beyoncneigh). Quinella: 1-4. Boxed Trifecta: 1-3-4-5.

Race 5 - ABBOT POINT OPERATIONS CLASS 6 PLATE (1200m).

Found this a tricky race to assess. In the end think Blazing Steel will get plenty of favours and can put his best foot forward. Kirabo the class horse of the race, but on the back-up following a tough run at Mackay last Saturday. Wouldn't be surprised to see him put them away well today. Carlino's Way won on his only previous visit to Bowen and stays right under notice. Brave Bow and Damky could add value for exotics.

SUGGESTED BET: Each-way 2 (Blazing Steel). Boxed Trifecta and First 4: 1-2-3-5-8.

Race 6 - GRAND VIEW HOTEL CLASS 2 PLATE (1470m).

Deep final race and after much deliberation gone with Rangerzane on top. Comes into this off flop at Innisfail, but started favourite that day. My only concern was whether he's just a wet tracker. We'll find out today. Roscommon clearly knocking on the door and the pattern of the form card this preparation reads 432. Bold Sam favourite on the strength of his Mackay, Townsville, Rockhampton form, but is 1/21 for career and don't want to take $2.60 about it. Don't be surprised to see Skifield improve sharply on his home track. Hope you're in front by this race.

SUGGESTED BET: Each-way 3 (Rangerzane) and 8 (Roscommon).

QUADDIE ($20 for 5 per cent)

1-2-3-4

1-3-4-5

1-2-3-5-8

3-4-6-7-8

BEST BET: R1, No.3 Red Satin.

BEST VALUE: R4, No.4 Beyoncneigh