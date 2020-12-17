Loophole to get Xmas presents on time

Australia Post said you had to get your Christmas orders in by December 12, but there’s a trick that could let you keep online shopping until the day before.

Australia Post said you had to get your Christmas orders in by December 12, but there’s a trick that could let you keep online shopping until the day before.

While many believe the deadline for online shopping deliveries has long passed, there's a loophole that could allow Aussie shoppers to keep buying right up to Christmas Eve, and still get their gifts on time.

Australia Post set their deadline for delivery before Christmas at December 12, but new data shows some courier services can still deliver in just one day - even at this time of year.

The one-day shipment applies to deliveries from one part of most capital cities to another, while a shipment from Sydney to Perth could still take a few days.

According to a report from e-commerce fulfilment company Shippit, a delivery from Sydney to Perth would take three days if shipped through TNT Express - which was the shortest amount of time - or 12 days via Fastway.

New data from Shippit shows which couriers can get your shipments delivered in time for Christmas. Picture: Shippit

Single day shipments were possible if parcels were sent and delivered within Sydney through InXpress or StarTrack Premium; within Melbourne with InXpress or TNT Express; and within Brisbane via InXpress or CouriersPlease.

The report showed it was also possible to get a shipment within one day if the package was sent from Brisbane to Melbourne through InXpress or TNT Express; and from Sydney to Brisbane with TNT.

A number of retailers, including Harvey Norman, Sephora and Strandbags, are also now offering alternate delivery options, like priority shipping, express and ship from store, to allow for extended shopping dates.

Cue Clothing Chief Information Officer Shane Lenton said offering different delivery options allowed customers the flexibility to shop right to their own deadline.

Customers have access to three hour delivery from all of their stores nationally, scheduled delivery up to seven days in advance and 30 minute click and collect as well as standard and express shipping.

Some people can shop online for presents as late as Christmas Eve, according to data from Shippit. Picture: iStock

"The key is opening up inventory at store level for deliveries and online orders. That means we've been able to offer 10 times the amount of inventory," Mr Lenton said.

"Everyone lives pretty busy lives these days so a lot of those big purchases get pushed back in to the last minute."

Similar policies are in place at a number of smaller outlets, with busy shoppers able to buy online and collect in store when they are ready, or pay a few dollars extra to have their item couriered over to them.

Cue Clothing’s Chief Information Officer said online sales could climb to 50 per cent for some retailers over the next few years. FILE PIC

Shippit Co-Founder and Director Rob Hango-Zada recommended customers double check the shipping policy on retailers websites and look at the delivery options before making last minute buys.

He also said shoppers should always choose same or next day delivery if possible as there were delays of about three business days on standard delivery across most routes nationality.

Originally published as Loophole to get Xmas presents on time