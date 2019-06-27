Loose screw: Sex allegations rocks prison

A PRISON guard is under investigation amid allegations he had sex with an inmate's wife on or near the grounds of the Townsville Correctional Centre Farm.

Sources have told the Bulletin a USB stick was seized from the cell of the woman's husband at the low-security facility at Stuart.

CCTV footage of the corrections officer and the prisoner's wife is believed to have been found on the storage device. The device was found by prison farm staff who seized the prohibited item.

"(The prisoner) had it and the thought process is that he was going to try and blackmail the guard with it," a source said.

"I'm not sure how he got his hands on the footage but you'd think either another prisoner or a guard has helped him."

Together Union organiser Norm Jacobsen confirmed an investigation into the incident was underway with the Corrections Ethical Standards Unit.

"We are aware contraband (the USB) was found during a cell search on the farm," he said.

"We are aware that this is being investigated at the moment and that Ethical Standards are involved.

"If the allegations are correct then there's obviously criminal element and there's breaches in the department's code of conduct."

It is understood the corrections officer is also being investigated for alleged sexual relations with at least one female prison staff member.

The officer, who can't be named for legal reasons, was approached for comment at his house yesterday.

The man refused to speak to the Bulletin but his father leapt to his defence.

"He has to fight his innocence, he didn't do anything wrong," the man's father said.

A source told the Bulletin two cars had been frequently seen in the Woongarra Crematorium car park adjacent to the Prison Farm site.

It's understood workers at the crematorium notified the prison about the cars, after one person was seen in Corrective Services uniform.

"They were caught on the CCTV cameras near the boundary between the crematorium and the prison grounds," a source said.

The Queensland Corrective Services refused to comment on how long the alleged affair with the prisoner's wife had been going and did not reveal whether the supervisor had been stood down.

The QCS also refused to answer whether the prisoner had been moved from the farm and what impact the allegations would have on day to day operations.

"As these allegations are under active investigation by the ethical standards unit, it is not appropriate for us to comment on them," a spokeswoman said.

It's understood the corrections officer has not been suspended but has taken personal leave.