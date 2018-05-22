Menu
Login
CROSS: Homeless man fined for stealing holy communion wine.
CROSS: Homeless man fined for stealing holy communion wine. Marc Stapelberg
News

Lord's holy wine stolen

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd May 2018 10:56 AM

PROSERPINE'S St Catherine's Church congregation was stunned when a homeless man entered the church mid-sermon and drank the wine meant for holy communion just after 8am on March 11.

Raymond Glen Halls pleaded guilty to stealing and public nuisance in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told the 55-year-old drank the wine before quickly leaving the church.

When confronted by police, Halls attempted to downplay the incident by saying, "Really? C'mon, there was hardly any wine in there, only a mouthful.”

The sermon was paused while more wine was found for community members to take communion.

Duty lawyer Danny Yarrow said Halls had previously suffered a brain injury while working on a farm in Bowen and could not retain new memories.

"His medical condition doesn't account for his offences but he doesn't now remember committing the offence,” Mr Yarrow said.

Halls was fined $750 for both offences, with convictions recorded.

church court crime proserpine proserpine magistrates court stealing whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Parks and Wildlife conduct Whitsunday island burns

    Parks and Wildlife conduct Whitsunday island burns

    News DON'T be alarmed if you see smoke eminating from the islands in the coming days.

    • 22nd May 2018 2:26 PM
    Shadow minster says LNP must 'rebuild' in North Queensland

    Shadow minster says LNP must 'rebuild' in North Queensland

    News Shadow minster says LNP must 'rebuild' in North Queensland.

    • 22nd May 2018 1:25 PM
    Festival promoter avoids drug conviction

    Festival promoter avoids drug conviction

    News Court told the 42 marijuana plants were for personal use.

    Work in 'Unreal Estate'

    Work in 'Unreal Estate'

    News Work in 'Unreal Estate'

    Local Partners