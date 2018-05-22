Lord's holy wine stolen

PROSERPINE'S St Catherine's Church congregation was stunned when a homeless man entered the church mid-sermon and drank the wine meant for holy communion just after 8am on March 11.

Raymond Glen Halls pleaded guilty to stealing and public nuisance in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told the 55-year-old drank the wine before quickly leaving the church.

When confronted by police, Halls attempted to downplay the incident by saying, "Really? C'mon, there was hardly any wine in there, only a mouthful.”

The sermon was paused while more wine was found for community members to take communion.

Duty lawyer Danny Yarrow said Halls had previously suffered a brain injury while working on a farm in Bowen and could not retain new memories.

"His medical condition doesn't account for his offences but he doesn't now remember committing the offence,” Mr Yarrow said.

Halls was fined $750 for both offences, with convictions recorded.