'Lost all he owns': Bay teen in hospital for days

BEYOND REPAIR: Evan Erskine, 14, with what's left of his BMX push bike after colliding with a dog that had escaped its yard and ran after Evan. Jodie Callcott

WHILE his parents were at home in bed, Evan Erskine was peddling to school on his bike.

It was just before 7am the day before Anzac Day.

He had to get to school early to practice for the Anzac Day march, but he didn't make it.

About 700m from his home in Rokeby Rd, Booral, a large dog ran at Evan and knocked him off his bike.

The random attack sent Evan flying over the handlebars and left him with a fractured collarbone and grazes all over his body.

It also destroyed his beloved bike beyond repair.

"It happened so quickly, he didn't have a chance to react or stop," Mr Erskine said.

Hurt, scared and alone, Evan managed to phone his mum, Rebecca, to tell her what happened.

"She got down to the end of the street and found Evan bawling his eyes out," Mr Erskine said.

"I took Evan to hospital and he was in pretty bad shape.

"They ended up doing a CT scan because they were worried about his spleen.

"The outcome was a broken clavicle... that took eight weeks to heal."

Mr Erskine said everything Evan owned of value was destroyed in the crash.

"Obviously being a 14-year-old kid, he doesn't own a great deal," he said.

"But everything he owned, was damaged.

"The bike was written-off, the forks and handle bars were bent... and his iPhone was smashed beyond repair."

Fraser Coast Regional Council seized the dog and the owners were fined.

Fraser Coast Regional Council executive manager regulatory services Megan Savill said residents should contact council if they felt threatened by a domestic animal's behaviour.

"We investigate all complaints and through education programs we assist animal owners achieve compliance," Ms Savill said.

"Unless they are in a designated off-leash area, dogs should be on a lead when not in their own yard.

"Dogs have to be under effective control at all times, including in an off-leash area."