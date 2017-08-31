Lost bet caused naked embarrassment

A DUMB bet led to a police foot pursuit of a drunk and naked Cannonvale man along Airlie Beach Main St.

Jesse Richard Chugg, 26, walked directly into the line of vision of a police car after walking out of the front door of Airlie Beach McDonalds wearing nothing on August 2 at 1.30am.

Prosecutor Bernhard Berger said Chugg then proceeded to run back into the restaurant to collect his clothes and fled the scene.

"Police yelled out that they were police and he should stop but he continued to keep running from police,” he said.

"He hid behind an industrial bin, however once again ran off as police approached.”

Police arrested Chugg who eventually came to a stop at the Airlie Beach lagoon.

Magistrate Simon Young asked Chugg to explain his "pants down situation”.

"I had a bet that was made at McDonalds. I lost that bet and had to take my clothes off,” he said.

"It was just a silly decision.”

Chugg said he worked full time as a mechanic and was in a relationship with his girlfriend of 8 months who he planned to move to Canada with.

Magistrate Young told Chugg it had been a "while since someone had been that stupid”.

"The only person you have embarrassed other than yourself is perhaps your girlfriend,” he said.

"I put this down to drunken stupidity and nothing more than that.”

Chugg pleaded guilty to wilful exposure and obstructing police and was fined $500 with no conviction recorded.