Police are searching for the owner of this money
Offbeat

LOST CASH: Hunt for shopper who left money behind

Caitlan Charles
by
22nd Jul 2019 12:41 PM
ONE Mackay resident might feel like there is a hole in their wallet after a large sum of money was discovered at a shop in Mackay.

About 6pm on July 18, a staff member of a business on Mangrove Rd, Mackay discovered a coloured shopping basket with items of clothing and a large amount of money.

The business was unable to determine who the money belonged to and handed it into police.

Mackay police will return the money to the owner once ownership is confirmed.

Phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1901401122 if you have any information.

