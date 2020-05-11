Lost dog owner drowns sorrows, gets done for UIL

LOSING her beloved kelpie dog ended up costing a Cannonvale woman $1000 after she had a drink to get over her anxiety.

On Monday, Proserpine Magistrates Court was told how Michelle Levett, 45, lost her dog, on April 22, and she was so upset about it, she started drinking wine with a friend.

When she got the call later that day at about 8pm to say her dog had been found, she jumped in the car “without thinking”.

Unfortunately for Mrs Levett, the lost dog was found by police, wandering close to Cannonvale Police Station.

“When the defendant came to pick the dog up, they noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath and she drawled,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“So she was taken to the station, where she admitted having a bottle of white wine in the afternoon and evening. Her reading was .201.”

Defence solicitor Greer Stening said her client’s dog – who she though of as “her child” – had gone missing that morning.

“It was an extremely stressful day,” she told the court.

“My client went searching for her dog with a friend - it was an extensive search. They returned to her friend’s house in Cannonvale and they had a drink.

“She received the phone call later in the evening and she was so relieved. She’d been extremely anxious because she was so concerned about her dog.

“Without thinking, she got behind the wheel and she accepts that was the wrong thing to do.”

Magistrate James Morton said Levett, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor, had everything against her that day but .201 was no “walk in the park”.

“It was absolutely stupid,” he said.

“The dog might be a well loved pet but you would have known you were running a risk. You should not have been anywhere near a car.

“There is nothing on your traffic history, however, it’s a high reading.”

He fined Levett $1000 and disqualified her from driving for nine months, adding he had reduced it from the usual 12 to 15 months due to the “unfortunate” circumstances. There was no conviction recorded.

“Next time the dog runs off, don’t drink,” Magistrate Morton said.

“On this occasion, everything was against you.”