Lost home but no loss of support

WHEN Cyclone Debbie struck the Whitsundays on March 28, Bruce Bridges didn't just lose his boat, he lost his home.

Mr Bridges' 40 foot ketch, which doubles as his home, was moored at Shute Harbour when the category 4 system struck.

Seeking refuge at a friend's house during the cyclone, Mr Bridges said he knew his boat was gone.

"I went (to Shute Harbour) the day after (the cyclone) and I couldn't find (my boat),” he said.

"I went out the next day and we stopped in the car park near the wharf and I looked and I recognised my rig and I said 'that's my mast sticking up from underneath the wharf'.”

Sadly his boat was submerged under the jetty.

After hearing Mr Bridges' story, venue manager at Paddy's Shenanigan's and long-time friend, Tim Langford, decided he wanted to lend a hand.

Over the course of a month, Mr Langford raised $2000 for Mr Bridges' cause.

"Everyone (at Paddy's Shenanigan's) did their bit to help,” he said.

Mr Langford said Dan Zealand from Lion Beer Co donated a keg of beer and all sales from the keg were donated to Mr Bridges.

"I couldn't thank the guys enough,” he said.

"You don't expect this sort of thing to happen.”