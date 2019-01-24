Menu
Login
Nsw Police Coffs Harbour police station. 27 march 2017
Nsw Police Coffs Harbour police station. 27 march 2017 Trevor Veale
News

Mother reunited with lost child

24th Jan 2019 8:00 AM

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed the young boy found walking the streets of Korora alone this morning has now been reunited with his mother. 

The boy was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station by officers, before police made a public appeal.

 

9AM: COFFS Clarence police have located a young boy wandering the streets.

He was located in Sandy Beach Road, Korora by a member of the public who alerted police around 8.30am this morning.

The boy the is now at Coffs Harbour Police Station and is safe and well and attempting to help officers with his name, police said. 

Police believe he is around 2-3 years old, wearing a black and white striped t-shirt, beige/fawn shorts with a 'Lightening McQueen' motif.

If anyone can assist police to locate his parent(s) or may know where he lives, please call Coffs Harbour Police Station urgently on 02 6691 0799.

More Stories

child coffs harbour korora lost boy toddler
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Bicentennial walkway gets new lease on light

    Bicentennial walkway gets new lease on light

    News The installation is set to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

    • 24th Jan 2019 10:35 AM
    Flowerday takes a leap of faith

    Flowerday takes a leap of faith

    News Flowerday takes a leap of faith

    • 24th Jan 2019 10:27 AM
    Shorten to visit Proserpine

    Shorten to visit Proserpine

    News Opposition leader to make an announcement in Proserpine.

    Fine for failing to give way

    Fine for failing to give way

    News Man fined after Hamilton Plains accident.