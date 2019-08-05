LOTTO SCAM: Tangled web of online love and offshore deposits

Proserpine woman Teresita Mcgowan pleaded guilty to money laundering in Mackay District Court. Mcgowan sent the money to offshore accounts for her online lover Darryl.

A POLICE tip-off about a rudimentary lotto scam revealed a tangled web of internet love, deceit and shady offshore deposits happening in our region.

Teresita Guspid Mcgowan began an online relationship with the unknown man only referred to as "Darryl", telling police the pair were "in love".

Court documents revealed she transferred large sums of money from Darryl into offshore accounts.

But the relationship was exposed for what it really was when police, armed with search warrants, raided the 63 year old's Prosperine home last September.

Mcgowan, who was visibility filled with regret in Mackay District Court on Friday, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.

Court documents reveal she helped launder more than $16,000 over eight days in May 2018, using a service called World Remit to send the money overseas. The documents did not detail where the money was sent.

The money arrived in an account Mcgowan opened in May 2018 as four separate cash deposits from Tewantin, Singleton, Bankstown and Brookside, which ranged in value from $11,000 to $300.

When police searched her home on September 11, 2018, records on her seized mobile phone showed she was still in contact with Darryl and they were still discussing transferring money abroad.

Police searched Mcgowan 's home after suspicious activity was tracked to her BSB and account details after a man scammed out of $5,600 reported the incident to police.

According to court documents, the man received a message claiming he had won $800,000 in a lottery prize but needed to pay a registration fee of $1600 to access the cash.

He made this initial payment to an account the scammers nominated.

On May 24, he was directed to transfer an additional $4000 into an account registered to Mcgowan.

After receiving further correspondence after this deposit, he became suspicious and reported the matter to police.

The court heard police officially warned Mcgowan of the substantial risk posed by transferring money overseas a year before her offending.

Court documents said she was not alleged to have been directly involved in scamming victims or that she profited financially from her offences- but it noted she was aware, by virtue of her warning, there was a substantial risk the property was tainted.

Barrister Stephen Byrne for Mcgowan told the court she immigrated to Australia almost 24 years ago and had lived a modest but law-abiding life in Australia.

"Ms Mcgowan is sorry for her part in these scams, and instructs she has learned her lesson," he said.

"She immediately blocks any messages from the Darryl person if and when he contacts her."

Court documents show Mcgowan denied her involvement in money laundering when she was questioned by police after the raid on her home.

She told officers she was in love with Darryl and, aside from a $1000 deposit in her account by a friend of his, she had received no other large sums of money.

Her bank statements discredited this claim.

Judge Deborah Richards said Mcgowan's offending was aggravated by her previous warning concerning sending money overseas.

"You knew you should not do this," she said.

Mcgowan was sentenced to 12 months jail to be suspended immediately.

A conviction was recorded.

